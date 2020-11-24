The Caudabe Black Friday sale is now live and offering 30% off sitewide. A mainstay in our yearly roundup of the best cases for Apple’s latest handsets, Caudabe’s lineup of iPhone cases offer a dependable minimalist approach that just got even more affordable for the holidays. Free shipping is available across the board with orders over $35 and you’ll want to head below for this year’s Caudabe Black Friday sale promotion code.

Caudabe Black Friday sale:

The Caudabe Black Friday sale is a great time to score some new cases for just about any device out there, iOS or Android, but the holiday pricing is also live on its latest iPhone 12 cases. Just be sure to use code BF2020 at checkout to knock 30% off your entire order.

One standout here, among the many, is the iPhone 12 Sheath case for $28 in multiple colors. With the code above, your total will drop down to $19.60. Again, that’s 30% off, well under the launch discount we saw, and the best we can find. The Sheath is described as a “perfect blend of minimalism and shock absorption.” Drop tested to 6.6-feet, the ultra-slim cover is made of ShockLite — “a soft, gel-like, flexible polymer with excellent shock absorption.” It is also compatible with wireless charging and Apple’s MagSafe charger.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Caudabe Black Friday sale right here. You’ll find some handy links to all of the iPhone 12 cases on this landing page.

But there are plenty of notable Black Friday iPhone gear sales now live including day two of the Pad & Quill event, the totallee Black Friday sale, up to 30% off at Nomad, and Anker’s biggest sale of the year from $9. Don’t forget about these official Apple case deals from $10 either.

More on the Caudabe iPhone 12 Sheath case:

