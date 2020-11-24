Black Friday pricing arrives for Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad at $299

Walmart offers Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB for $299 shipped. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and the expected Black Friday price. Look for Amazon to match this offer quickly, as well. With a 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility for smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently, bridging the gap between value and specs. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

For better or worse, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad still supports Lightning cables. Put your savings from today’s deal towards a new cable with 10-feet of length, so you can easily browse from the couch and still stay plugged-in throughout your power-up session. If you’re buying iPad as a gift this holiday season, consider the 10-foot cable an essential add-on with your purchase.

Black Friday is well underway in our Apple guide with deals across just about every product category. That includes Apple TV discounts and previous-generation iPad Pro, which is up to $430 off, and even more. You can also find the latest Apple Watch models on sale with discounts totaling up to $120 across various styles.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

