Black Friday pricing arrives for Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad at $299

-
AppleBest iPad DealsWalmartBlack Friday 2020
$30 off $299

Walmart offers Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB for $299 shipped. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and the expected Black Friday price. Look for Amazon to match this offer quickly, as well. With a 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility for smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently, bridging the gap between value and specs. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

For better or worse, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad still supports Lightning cables. Put your savings from today’s deal towards a new cable with 10-feet of length, so you can easily browse from the couch and still stay plugged-in throughout your power-up session. If you’re buying iPad as a gift this holiday season, consider the 10-foot cable an essential add-on with your purchase.

Black Friday is well underway in our Apple guide with deals across just about every product category. That includes Apple TV discounts and previous-generation iPad Pro, which is up to $430 off, and even more. You can also find the latest Apple Watch models on sale with discounts totaling up to $120 across various styles.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros…

Walmart Black Friday 2020

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Tegu Building Blocks offer a toxic-free design from $9....
Black Friday TV deals: HomeKit/AirPlay 2 VIZIO 55-inch ...
Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbo...
totallee Black Friday sale 30% off with lowest prices y...
Amazon’s 14-piece Angled Wrench Set hits second-b...
adidas Black Friday Deals start today with up to 50% of...
Amazon’s premium dry-erase boards are borderless,...
Converse Cyber Week Deals offer extra 25% off sale styl...
Show More Comments

Related

$40 off

Score Apple’s latest iPad Air at $559 with this early Black Friday deal

$559 Learn More
$100 off

Apple’s 21-inch iMac lineup now up to $299 off, deals from $1,000 shipped

$1,199 Learn More
Reg. $399

iPhone SE is one of the best budget devices, now $50 pre-paid

$50 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 — Apple: AirPods Pro $170, Apple Watch Series 3 $119, iPads, more

Learn More
Reg. $249

AirPods Pro offer ‘Hey Siri’, stellar ANC, more for $190 ($59 off)

$190 Learn More
$150 off

iPad Pro Black Friday pricing arrives with up to $150 off and new all-time lows

From $730 Learn More
Up to 30%

Amazon’s Brita Gold Box takes up to 30% off water pitchers at $24.50

$24.50+ Learn More
Up to 46%

Amazon takes up to 46% off top-rated Cuisinart cast iron cookers from $55

From $55 Learn More