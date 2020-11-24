mophie’s new USB-C PD Powerstation Hub hits $40 (Save 60%), more from $16

AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesMophie
$15+

Today, we’re tracking a series of discounts on mophie charging accessories at Amazon and direct from Zagg. Headlining is the mophie Powerstation Hub for $39.99 shipped at Amazon, as well as Best Buy. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 60% in savings, beats the current direct sale price by $20, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering 18W of power via its USB-C PD output, this versatile charger also packs a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots for refueling additional devices. mophie completes the package with a 5W Qi charging pad and 6,000mAh portable battery for powering up on-the-go. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more from $15.

Other mophie discounts include:

For more charging gear and essentials for your iPhone or Android device, swing by our smartphone accessories roundup from this morning. Then be sure to shop everything in Anker’s Black Friday sale from $9, as well as these offers on totallee iPhone 12 cases.

mophie powerstation hub features:

Charge your smartphone while traveling with this Mophie powerstation hub. The 6100 mAh capacity delivers ample power to charge your device fully, while the USB-C port with Power Delivery ensures rapid charging. This Mophie powerstation hub supports wireless charging, letting you power your Qi-enabled smartphone cable-free, and the compact design increases portability.

