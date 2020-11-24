mophie’s new USB-C PD Powerstation Hub hits $40 (Save 60%), more from $16

Today, we’re tracking a series of discounts on mophie charging accessories at Amazon and direct from Zagg. Headlining is the mophie Powerstation Hub for $39.99 shipped at Amazon, as well as Best Buy. Down from its $100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 60% in savings, beats the current direct sale price by $20, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering 18W of power via its USB-C PD output, this versatile charger also packs a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots for refueling additional devices. mophie completes the package with a 5W Qi charging pad and 6,000mAh portable battery for powering up on-the-go. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more from $15.

Other mophie discounts include:

mophie powerstation hub features:

Charge your smartphone while traveling with this Mophie powerstation hub. The 6100 mAh capacity delivers ample power to charge your device fully, while the USB-C port with Power Delivery ensures rapid charging. This Mophie powerstation hub supports wireless charging, letting you power your Qi-enabled smartphone cable-free, and the compact design increases portability.

