Moment's Black Friday sale takes up to 75% off iPhone cases, lenses, more from $20

-
Smartphone AccessoriesMoment
$20+

Moment’s Black Friday sale is live and now taking up to 75% off a selection of its photography accessories, smartphone cases, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35. One highlight is on the Moment x Nomad Leather Rugged iPhone 11/Pro/Max Case at $34.95. Down from $50, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, is $5 below our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. Combining Nomad’s rugged leather design with support for Moment’s interchangeable lens system, this case protects your iPhone 11 while also upgrading its camera capabilities. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 135 customers. Head below for more.

Highlights from Moment’s sale include:

But before we get to all of the other smartphone accessory discounts out there, anyone interested in getting in the aerial photography game won’t want to miss out on this DJI Mavic Air 2 bundle while it’s down to $799. Then be sure to check out all of the offers in Nomad’s 30% off Black Friday sale alongside everything else in our guide right here.

Moment Nomad Leather iPhone Case features:

The Rugged Case is a collaboration between Nomad Goods and Moment. It is equipped with their most rugged construction and allows for Moment M-series lens compatibility. Rugged Case a simple, minimalist case that combines sleek design and sturdy protection. Built with a high-grade polycarbonate body, bonded to a raised TPE bumper on the edge, Rugged Case provides protection for your screen and prevents damage from drops at all angles.

