iOttie and mophie charging accessories now up 30% off from $14

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of wireless chargers and other smartphone accessories starting at $14. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Car Mount for $29.95. Down from its $45 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $15 price cut, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. iOttie’s mount not only keeps your smartphone within reach to make it easier to keep tabs on navigation directions, music playback, and the like, but it’ll also handle charging your devices, as well with 10W of power. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable deals today:

For more charging gear and essentials for your iPhone or Android device, swing by our smartphone accessories guide. Then be sure to shop everything in Anker’s Black Friday sale from $9, as well as these offers on totallee iPhone 12 cases and everything in mophie’s latest sale.

iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless features:

The iOttie Easy One Touch Qi Wireless Fast Charging Mount combines the power of Qi wireless fast charging with the agility of the Easy One Touch mounting system. Utilize the increased range and stability of the telescopic arm to find the perfect viewing position for your smartphone on either dashboard or windshield.

