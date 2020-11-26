Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch falls to new all-time low at $130 (Save up to 56%)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday DealZone, B&H offers the third-generation Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch for $129.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $300, it recently dropped to $180 with today’s offer slashing off another $50 and marking a new all-time low. Delivering Motorola’s latest Wear OS experience, its refreshed 360 smartwatch stands out with an always-on 1.2-inch AMOLED display. There’s also a stainless steel housing that pairs nicely with the included leather band, and not to mention, all-day battery life, heart rate tracking, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 290 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

At this price point, the Moto 360 is about as compelling of a Wear OS smartwatch as you’ll find. But if you don’t mind sacrificing some of the more premium features, Xiaomi Mi Band 4 at $29 is a great way to make out for less. You’ll be getting more of a fitness tracker design here, but with the same exercise-tracking functionality, an AMOLED display, and Android connectivity. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s lineup of Android-friendly Galaxy wearables from $50 are now being joined by deals on TicWatch smartwatches starting at $102 and this up to 50% off Garmin sale. But if it’s a more iPhone-oriented solution, just go with the latest Apple Watch models from $230 and call it a day.

Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Stay connected, informed, motivated, and fit with the Moto 360 Smartwatch from Motorola. Featuring the Wear OS from Google, this 3rd generation of Moto 360 smartwatch gives you access to a library of Google apps and over 1000 others, such as Spotify, Uber, WhatsApp, and Lifesum. With your iOS or Android smartphone safely tucked away in your pocket or purse.

