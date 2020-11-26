Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch falls to new all-time low at $130 (Save up to 56%)

-
Fitness TrackerBlack Friday 2020B&HMotorola
$130

Today only, as part of its Black Friday DealZone, B&H offers the third-generation Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch for $129.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $300, it recently dropped to $180 with today’s offer slashing off another $50 and marking a new all-time low. Delivering Motorola’s latest Wear OS experience, its refreshed 360 smartwatch stands out with an always-on 1.2-inch AMOLED display. There’s also a stainless steel housing that pairs nicely with the included leather band, and not to mention, all-day battery life, heart rate tracking, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 290 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

At this price point, the Moto 360 is about as compelling of a Wear OS smartwatch as you’ll find. But if you don’t mind sacrificing some of the more premium features, Xiaomi Mi Band 4 at $29 is a great way to make out for less. You’ll be getting more of a fitness tracker design here, but with the same exercise-tracking functionality, an AMOLED display, and Android connectivity. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s lineup of Android-friendly Galaxy wearables from $50 are now being joined by deals on TicWatch smartwatches starting at $102 and this up to 50% off Garmin sale. But if it’s a more iPhone-oriented solution, just go with the latest Apple Watch models from $230 and call it a day.

Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Stay connected, informed, motivated, and fit with the Moto 360 Smartwatch from Motorola. Featuring the Wear OS from Google, this 3rd generation of Moto 360 smartwatch gives you access to a library of Google apps and over 1000 others, such as Spotify, Uber, WhatsApp, and Lifesum. With your iOS or Android smartphone safely tucked away in your pocket or purse.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Black Friday 2020

B&H Motorola

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s previous-gen. iPad Pro lineup discounted ...
Save up to 46% on Samsung and WD hard drives, SSDs, mor...
Synology’s 2-bay NAS is great for beginners at a ...
Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers now up to 50% ...
DJI Mavic Air 2 bundle includes $910 worth of gear for ...
Motorola’s Black Friday sale takes up to $400 of ...
Fitbit Black Friday sale up to 33% off: Versa 2 at $130...
TicWatch Pro Smartwatch hits Amazon low of $180 (Save 3...
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to 30%

TicWatch Pro Smartwatch hits Amazon low of $180 (Save 30%), more from $102

From $102 Learn More

Lavish Tag Heuer Connected refresh delivers new bands and watch faces for the holidays

Learn More
10% off

Stay comfortable indoors this winter with an Amazon low on a whole-home humidifier at $149

$149 Learn More
55% off

Weber’s official rotisserie attachment upgrades your backyard BBQ at 55% off, now just $45

$45 Learn More
$446 value

GoPro’s Black Friday HERO9 bundle includes $446 worth of gear for $350

$350 Learn More
40% off

iRig iOS/Mac Micro Guitar Amp now $100 for Black Friday (Reg. $150) + more

From $100 Learn More
40% off

Amazon’s furniture deals include coffee tables, desks, and more from $52 (Up to 40% off)

From $52 Learn More
Reg. $200

Consider trying the Joule Sous Vide Cooker this holiday season, now $150 for Black Friday

$150 Learn More