Samsung Galaxy tablets up to $150 off: Tab S7/+ from $542, S6 Lite $250, more

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ starting at $729 shipped for the 128GB model. Usually fetching $850, today’s offer saves you $121, marks a new Amazon low, and is the second-best discount we’ve seen to date overall. You can also save up to $150 on higher-tier storage capacities, too. With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display at the center here, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix, as well. Alongside 128GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 370 shoppers and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup. Head below for more from $250.

Whether you’re looking to pick up one of the best prices to date on iPad mini 5 from $335, or go with one of Apple’s latest and greatest, there are plenty of other tablets deals out there today. Or for those hoping to take Chrome OS for a spin, our Chromebook guide is packed with various machines, all on sale for Black Friday.

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

