Black Friday waffle makers from just $8.50: Dash Mini, Cuisinart, and more

We have now spotted a number of notable Black Friday waffle maker deals starting with the Dash Mini Waffle Maker for $8.49 over at Kohl’s. Simply apply coupon code THANKS at check out to redeem the special price. Free shipping is available in orders of $75 or more. Regularly closer to $20 or so and currently out of stock at Amazon, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the highly-rated and versatile waffle maker. Features include non-stick cooking plates, bottom-mounted feet for added stability, and the ability to cook everything from waffles and paninis to biscuit pizzas and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80,000 Amazon customers. More Black Friday waffle maker deals below.

Black Friday waffle maker deals:

More on the Dash Mini Waffle Maker:

MORE THAN WAFFLES: Make paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas! Any wet batter will “waffle” your treats and snacks into single serving portions Great for kids or on the go!

COMPACT + LIGHTWEIGHT: Weighing 1lb+, this is a MUST-HAVE for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm life, or camper/RV traveling

QUICK + EASY: Simply plug it in and go; it heats up in mere minutes The dual non-stick surfaces provide an even cook for consistent results, each and every time 4 inch cooking surfaces for individual portions

