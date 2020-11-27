Black Friday waffle makers from just $8.50: Dash Mini, Cuisinart, and more

We have now spotted a number of notable Black Friday waffle maker deals starting with the Dash Mini Waffle Maker for $8.49 over at Kohl’s. Simply apply coupon code THANKS at check out to redeem the special price. Free shipping is available in orders of $75 or more. Regularly closer to $20 or so and currently out of stock at Amazon, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the highly-rated and versatile waffle maker. Features include non-stick cooking plates, bottom-mounted feet for added stability, and the ability to cook everything from waffles and paninis to biscuit pizzas and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 80,000 Amazon customers. More Black Friday waffle maker deals below.

Black Friday waffle maker deals:

Don’t miss out on the best Black Friday cooking deals from Instant Pot, Vitamix, Ninja, Masterbuilt, and these Anova sous vide machine price drops. Then head over to our home goods and Black Friday deal hubs for even more. 

More on the Dash Mini Waffle Maker:

  • MORE THAN WAFFLES: Make paninis, hash browns, and even biscuit pizzas! Any wet batter will “waffle” your treats and snacks into single serving portions Great for kids or on the go!
  • COMPACT + LIGHTWEIGHT: Weighing 1lb+, this is a MUST-HAVE for that first apartment, smaller kitchen, college dorm life, or camper/RV traveling
  • QUICK + EASY: Simply plug it in and go; it heats up in mere minutes The dual non-stick surfaces provide an even cook for consistent results, each and every time 4 inch cooking surfaces for individual portions

