ECOVACS smart robotic vacuums up to $300 off for Black Friday starting at $140

ECCOVACS has launched its Black Friday sale, discounting a selection of its popular robotic vacuums by as much as $300. Pricing here starts at $140 and shipping varies per order. Headlining is the new DEEBOT OZMO T8 Vacuum at $499.99. Usually selling for $650, today’s offer marks the very first time we’ve seen this model on sale and saves you 23%. Delivering many of its most premium features at a lower price point, the OZMO T8 delivers up to 3-hours of cleaning on a single charge and packs a laser-guided navigation system. There’s also built-in mopping capabilities, as well as Alexa and Assistant control. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

ECOVACS robotic vacuum deals:

The home goods offers have been pouring in since well before Black Friday proper rolled around, but our guide is now stuffed with price cuts on kitchen essentials and much more. But if your mind is still on finding the perfect robotic vacuum, Roborock’s popular lineup is on sale from $270 alongside the laser-guided Neato vacuums at up to 40% off.

DEEBOT OZMO T8 features:

DEEBOT OZMO T8 is the first robot with the cutting-edge TrueDetect 3D technology, which can instantly detect and avoid obstacles. Equipped with brand new TrueMapping technology which can map your home with 4X the accuracy, T8 delivers enhanced and powerful in-depth cleaning without collisions. Vacuum & Mop simultaneously. TrueDetect 3D technology to identify obstacles precisely and avoid instantly. The revolutionary TrueMapping technology maps your home with 2X coverage and 4x accuracy. Long-lasting battery.

