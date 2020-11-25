Roborock’s popular robotic vacuums up to $240 off: S6 MaxV $600, more from $270

Roborock Technology Co. (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently discounting its lineup of smart robotic vacuums headlined by the recent S6 MaxV at $599.99 shipped. Down from the usual $750 price tag, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, $100 below our previous mention, and a new all-time low. As the brand’s most capable robotic vacuum to date, you’ll find notable features like a 2500Pa suction system, laser-guided cleaning, and a 150-minute runtime. There’s also the new addition of Roborock’s ReactiveAI, which uses two built-in cameras to identify shoes and other household objects to avoid during cleaning sessions. Over 640 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for a closer look at all of the Roborock offerings on sale today.

Other Roborock vacuums:

On top of today’s Anker eufy RoboVac 11S deal at $150, we’re still seeing new all-time lows on the latest iRobot Roomba models from $180 alongside up to 40% in savings on the laser-guided Neato robotic vacuum lineup. The home goods deals don’t end there either, as today has already seen notable price cuts on simplehuman’s popular products like hands-free soap pumps, trash cans, and more at up to 25% off.

Roborock S6 MaxV features:

Powered by twin cameras, ReactiveAI allows MaxV to recognize and avoid everyday objects including pet waste, power strips, end pedestals, and unknown obstacles larger than 2in wide, and 1.1in tall. High-precision LiDAR navigation allows efficient route planning day or night by creating accurate models of your home as the robot cleans.

