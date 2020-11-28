Cyber Monday discounts arrive for Amazon’s latest Echo speakers from $10

-
Reg. 20+ From $10

Amazon has kicked off Cyber Monday with some of the first discounts on its new Echo smart speakers. Headlining is the 4th-generation Echo Dot at $28.99. That’s a $21 savings from the regular going rate and the very first discount we’ve tracked. Amazon’s new Echo Dot features a fresh design that’s spherical in shape and wrapped in cloth. You can count on all of the usual Alexa features here, delivering control over your smart home and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more Echo deals in Amazon’s Black Friday event.

Another standout is Amazon’s new Echo smart speaker at $69.99. As a comparison, that’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The 4th-generation Echo offers a spherical fabric-wrapped design and features all of the specs you’d want in a smart speaker, including the ability to play music, control various accessories, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

You’ll also find the new Echo Dot with Clock for $38.99. That’s good for $21 off and other new all-time low. You’ll find all of the same Echo Dot features on this model, plus a built-in clock. Echo Flex is also down to $9.99 from the usual $20. Echo Studio is another standout deal this time around at $159.99 bundled with Hue smart bulbs, that’s at least $100 off the regular going rate.

Amazon’s Echo Show lineup is also being discounted for Cyber Monday, here’s a breakdown of pricing:

Make sure to shop through the rest of Amazon’s Cyber Monday event for more deals on tech, home goods, and much more.

Amazon Echo Dot features:

  • Meet the all-new Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound.
  • Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music.
  • Ready to help – Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

