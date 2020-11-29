Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assistant display at $125.50 (Save 54%)

Lenovo is currently offering its Smart Tab M10 Plus with Google Assistant for $125.54 shipped when code CYBERTABDEAL has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $270, today’s offer is good for a 54% discount, marks one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and brings the price down to a new all-time low. This is also less than the standard model that forgoes the native Assistant capabilities here. Delivering a 10-inch Android tablet, Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus pairs with a charging dock that lets you take advantage of Google’s ambient Assistant mode, effectively turning it into a smart display. Perfect for browsing the web, watching Netflix, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 215 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with a smaller screen size will want to check into the Lenovo Tab M8 Tablet at $90 instead. This offering delivers a similar Android experience, but with an 8-inch display and without the ambient Assistant mode or charging dock. But for a more affordable way to surf the web away from the desk, it’s worth a look.

But if it’s a more affordable tablet you’re looking for altogether and having Android features isn’t a must, Black Friday pricing is still live on Amazon’s Fire HD lineup from $40. Or to get in the Assistant smart display game for less, these Google Nest deals are still live starting at $17.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus features:

This is the 10” tablet to entertain the whole family. Ensuring safe browsing thanks to the parental controls and built-in eye-care protection technology. Take advantage of the convenience of the smart charging station, plus the Google Assistant’s Ambient Mode for hands-free help around the home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!