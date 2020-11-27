The QNAP Black Friday discounts are now beginning to roll in at various retailers. Headlining this year’s savings is the QNAP TS-453D-4G 4-Bay NAS for $399.99 shipped at Adorama. Usually selling for $580, it recently dropped to $499 at Amazon with today’s offer slashing off another $99 and marking a new all-time low. This 4-bay NAS comes equipped with a quad-core 2.0GHz processor enabling it to handle 4K playback and hardware transcoding with Plex. Dual 2.5GbE ports enable up to 590MB/s transfer speeds and are joined by an HDMI output as well as five USB 3.0 slots. QNAP includes 4GB of RAM on this model, but it can be upgraded to 8GB down the line. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more QNAP deals from $159.

Other QNAP Black Friday NAS deals:

Time is running out to lock-in these discounted hard drives from SanDisk and Western Digital at Amazon, but there are plenty of other savings to be had for upgrading your network, elsewhere. You can still score the first price cut to date on NETGEAR’s new Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System at $380, which is on sale alongside plenty of other gear from $15.

QNAP 4-Bay TS453D NAS features:

The new-gen Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) trend has driven higher bandwidth demands for wired and wireless network connections. By integrating Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2.5GbE connectivity, the TS-453D not only provides modern businesses an excellent NAS solution to upgrade to 2.5GbE environments for productive daily backup/restore tasks, but also provides gamers with ample storage for their vast game collections.

