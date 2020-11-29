Rowenta Clothes Steamer hits Amazon low for Cyber Monday: $19 (Reg. $30) + more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 65% off Rowenta irons and clothes steamers. You can score the Rowenta Handheld Steamer for $19.25 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s offer is 36% in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. With a 15-second heat-up time and an extra lightweight design, this is a handy little device to have around to refresh your outfit. But it can also be used on everything from furniture, pet beds, curtains, and more. Features include a removable water tank and 20-minutes of “continuous steam output for fast de-wrinkling and sanitizing.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More Cyber Monday Rowenta deals below. 

Cyber Monday Rowenta deals:

Score yourself some ugly holiday sweaters at 30% off in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, then head right over to our fashion guide for some of the best prices of the year. And Nike’s Cyber Monday Sale is now live from $10

More on the Rowenta Handheld Steamer:

  • 15 SECOND HEAT-UP TIME – The FASTEST heat up time of any handheld steamer* for those looking for the fastest results (*By Rowenta)
  • ULTRA-LIGHT STEAMER – Less than 25 oz this steamer is perfect for travel and effortless everyday use
  • POWERFUL STEAM OUTPUT – with 1150 Watts of power and up to 20 grams/minute of continuous steam output for fast de-wrinkling and sanitizing
  • REMOVABLE WATER TANK – Allows instant refills when needed unlike competitive kettle-shaped steamers that require long cool down times before refilling

