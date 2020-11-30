eufy’s affordable HomeKit cameras are even more so from $28, today only

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, eufyHome via Amazon is offering a selection of discounted smart home cameras with up to 38% off. Headlining is the 2K Indoor Cam with HomeKit support for $27.99. That’s down from the usual $40 price tag and the best we’ve seen to date. This model offers full 2K video feeds, making it easy to see what’s happening on your camera and more. With HomeKit compatibility, you’ll be able to easily pull up your camera within the Home app and more. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well. “Advanced” night vision rounds out the list of notable features on this affordable camera. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

For more on the smart home security front, make sure you check out today’s Wyze Gold Box for additional deals. Prices start at $20 on various cameras, making it a great time to load up on security for your home. We also have great deals on door locks from $13 today, marking some of the most affordable prices we’ve seen to date.

eufy 2K Indoor Cam features:

  • Relevant Recordings: The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs.
  • The Key is in the Detail: View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home.
  • Communicate From Your Camera: Speak in real-time to anyone who passes via the camera’s built-in two-way audio.

