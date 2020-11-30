Best-selling Wyze smart cameras now up to 23% off at 2020 lows from $20

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 23% off a selection of Wyze smart home security cameras with price starting at $20. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on the Wyze Cam Pan at $29.99. Typically fetching $38, today’s offer is good for a 21% discount, beats our previous mention by $0.50, and marks a new Amazon low. Wyze Cam Pan upgrades your smart home setup with 1080p recording and live streaming features alongside Alexa and Assistant integrating. Living up to its name, you’ll find pan, tilt, and zoom functionality here, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 45,000 customers. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also on sale today, you can score the best-selling Wyze Cam for $19.99. Also available as a 2-pack for $40. Usually fetching $26, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings and marks a new 2020 low. While this is the now previous-generation model, it’s a great option for expanding your Alexa or Assistant smart home with 1080p feeds and a compact design that can be placed pretty much anywhere in your home. Over 81,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Then be sure to check out everything else in our Cyber Monday hub for all of the best discounts live right now.

Wyze Cam Pan features:

Pan, tilt, and zoom (PTZ) lets you control Wyze Cam Pan remotely using the Wyze app so you can see every angle of your room while you’re away, on demand. Or, have Wyze Cam Pan monitor your room automatically with the Pan Scan feature by setting 4 predefined waypoints. Panning has a 360° left/right rotation range and tilting has a 93° vertical up/down range.

