Cyber Monday door lock deals from $13: Yale Assure $125, Kwikset Powerbolt $45, more

A part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering lock discounts up to $36 off. Our favorite happens to be the Kwikset Powerbolt 2 Door Lock for $44.97 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked since May. This deadbolt lets you ditch the key without emptying your wallet. Once you’ve gained entry using a passcode the door will automatically lock 30-seconds later. I have two deadbolts like this at my home and love the auto-locking functionality as it delivers additional peace of mind. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more lock deals from $13.

More lock deals:

And that’s not all, August Smart Lock is still $84. It has fallen from around $120, making now a solid time to upgrade. This offering boasts a sleek silver colorway that’s bound to class-up your front door. Bluetooth connectivity makes it simple to arm and disarm from a paired smartphone. Snag yours now to bag $36 in savings.

Kwikset Powerbolt 2 Door Lock features:

Designer style and superior security with this Kwikset Signature Series product; Smart Key Security re key technology is compatible with Kwikset (KW1) keyway

Customized automatic door locking after 30 seconds for peace of mind and keypad stays lit for 5 seconds after inactivity

Featuring Smart Key Security, which protects against advanced break in techniques and allows you to re key your lock yourself in seconds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!