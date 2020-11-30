Save up to 30% on Govee smart light strips, temperature sensors, more from $7

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Govee US via Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of its smart lighting products and more starting at $7 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Smart 65-foot Color LED Light Strip at $41.99. Usually fetching $60, today’s offer saves you 30% and matches the all-time low set only once before. This smart LED light strip is a great way to add some color into your space, be it behind the TV, on a shelf, or under some cabinets. You’ll have 66-feet of light to work with, offering plenty of flexibility to add into your surroundings. Plus, there’s Alexa and Assistant integration to round out the notable features on top of smartphone control. Over 815 shoppers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Govee deals today:

Then once your smart lighting upgrades are in order, check out all of the other ways you can expand the reach of Alexa and Assistant, or Siri for that matter, in our smart home guide. Alongside the best-selling Wyze camera lineup going on sale from $20, you’ll be able to save on eufy’s affordable HomeKit cameras starting at $28.

Govee Smart 65-foot Color LED Light Strip features:

Govee strip light works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to turn it on or off, change lighting colors and adjust the brightness to the desired level simply with your voice. Just say “Alexa, turn on the light”. And in no time the light comes in vibrant colors. Its convenience not only frees your hands, but also saves your time for more things to do. Want to enjoy a visual feast? All you have to do is ask!

