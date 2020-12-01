Collectible gaming books from $15: Zelda, God of War, Cuphead, more up to 40% off

Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia Hardcover Book for $15.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Price reflected at checkout. Originally $40, this one fetches closer to $21 or so these days and is now at the lowest price we can find. A great gift for the Legend of Zelda fan in your life, this one has 280-pages covering the history of Hyrule and the characters that inhabit it. That’s on top of “never-before-seen concept art, the official chronology of the games, and much more.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 6,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more game book deals at Amazon.

Dark Horse Books and Nintendo team up to bring you The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia, containing an unparalleled collection of historical information on The Legend of Zelda franchise. This handsome hardcover contains never-before-seen concept art, the full history of Hyrule, the official chronology of the games, and much more! Starting with an insightful introduction by the legendary producer and video-game designer of Donkey Kong, Mario, and The Legend of Zelda, Shigeru Miyamoto, this book is crammed full of information about the storied history of Link’s adventures from the creators themselves!

