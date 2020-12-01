Collectible gaming books from $15: Zelda, God of War, Cuphead, more up to 40% off

-
AmazonApps GamesDark Horse
40% off From $15

Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia Hardcover Book for $15.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Price reflected at checkout. Originally $40, this one fetches closer to $21 or so these days and is now at the lowest price we can find. A great gift for the Legend of Zelda fan in your life, this one has 280-pages covering the history of Hyrule and the characters that inhabit it. That’s on top of “never-before-seen concept art, the official chronology of the games, and much more.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 6,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more game book deals at Amazon. 

More hardcover collectible gaming books:

You’ll also want to head over to this morning’s roundup for loads of hangover holiday pricing on some of the most sought-after PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch titles. We are also still tracking hundreds of digital deals from Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo right now. 

More on the Zelda Hyrule Historia:

Dark Horse Books and Nintendo team up to bring you The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia, containing an unparalleled collection of historical information on The Legend of Zelda franchise. This handsome hardcover contains never-before-seen concept art, the full history of Hyrule, the official chronology of the games, and much more! Starting with an insightful introduction by the legendary producer and video-game designer of Donkey KongMario, and The Legend of Zelda, Shigeru Miyamoto, this book is crammed full of information about the storied history of Link’s adventures from the creators themselves!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Dark Horse

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

ECOVACS’ flagship T8 AIVI robotic vacuum returns ...
Lockly Secure Plus Smart Lock boasts a fingerprint scan...
SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme PRO SSD beats Black Friday ...
Sony launches massive End of Year PSN sale with over 48...
Amazon offers men’s winter fashion deals from $16...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Pro Camera by M...
Amazon’s Gold Box offers best-selling Kindle eBoo...
Today’s best game deals: Yakuza Like a Dragon $35...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Yakuza Like a Dragon $35, Pokémon Sword/Shield $40, more

$35 Learn More
Save 20%

ECOVACS’ flagship T8 AIVI robotic vacuum returns to all-time low at $650 (Save 20%)

$650 Learn More
50% off

Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of items: Polos, jackets, more

From $30 Learn More
70% off

MyProtein 11-lb. Impact Whey now $45 shipped (Reg. $80) + more up to 70% off

$45 Learn More
Reg. $250

Lockly Secure Plus Smart Lock boasts a fingerprint scanner at $199 (Save $51)

$199 Learn More
70% off

Marmot Cyber Event takes 30% off sitewide + 50-60% off sale: Jackets, vests, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 01, 2020 – Nest Mini Christmas bundle $20, up to $300 off iPads, more

Listen now
Up to $300

SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme PRO SSD beats Black Friday price at $170 (Save up to 44%)

$170 Learn More