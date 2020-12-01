Today’s best game deals: Yakuza Like a Dragon $35, Pokémon Sword/Shield $40, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4 for $34.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy on Xbox One. Both versions come with a free next-generation upgrade as well including Smart Delivery. This the next chapter in the storied Yakuza franchise, introducing gamers to Ichiban Kasuga, a new turn-based combat system, and “dynamic RPG” mechanics including 19 different jobs to take on. You can learn more about the experience in our launch coverage right here. Down below, we still have some great hangover Cyber Monday deals live as well as some new price drops on Pokémon Sword, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, God of War, Marvel’s Avengers, Watch Dogs Legion, Cuphead, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation End of Year game sale live!
- Nintendo Black Friday game deals now live!
- Xbox Black Friday game sale now live!
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Cyber Monday game deals:
- Pokémon Sword Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shield Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- NBA 2K21 $25 (Reg. $60)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Avengers $25 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead $15 on Switch and Xbox One (Reg. $20)
- Just Dance 2021 $25 (Reg. $50)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order $21 (Reg. $50+)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $47 (Reg. $60)
- Hollow Knight Switch $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $20 (Reg. $40)
- Need For Speed: Heat $15 (Reg. $30)
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe $21 (Reg. $70)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Grand Theft Auto V $15 (Reg. $30)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered $25 (Reg. $40)
- The Outer Worlds $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil 2 PS4 $16 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored and Prey $30 (Reg. $60)
- Civilization VI Switch $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $18+)
- Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
All-new Age of Empires Battle Royale game mode arrives in ‘biggest update’ ever
Steam beta gains initial DualSense + Series X controller support
EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15
Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app
Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!