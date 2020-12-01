Today’s best game deals: Yakuza Like a Dragon $35, Pokémon Sword/Shield $40, more

Reg. $60 $35

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4 for $34.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy on Xbox One. Both versions come with a free next-generation upgrade as well including Smart Delivery. This the next chapter in the storied Yakuza franchise, introducing gamers to Ichiban Kasuga, a new turn-based combat system, and “dynamic RPG” mechanics including 19 different jobs to take on. You can learn more about the experience in our launch coverage right here. Down below, we still have some great hangover Cyber Monday deals live as well as some new price drops on Pokémon Sword, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, God of War, Marvel’s Avengers, Watch Dogs Legion, Cuphead, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Cyber Monday game deals:

Pre-orders:

All-new Age of Empires Battle Royale game mode arrives in ‘biggest update’ ever

Steam beta gains initial DualSense + Series X controller support

EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15

Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app

Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10

