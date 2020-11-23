After seeing wide-ranging holidays events via Microsoft digital storefront and on PSN, it’s time for the Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale. Most of the big-time first-party Black Friday advertised Nintendo deals went live and are still available right here, but its now time for Nintendo massive Black Friday digital eShop event. This is a great place to score some of the biggest indies like Hades and Cuphead, as well as fill up your catalogue with some AAA experiences at major discounts. Hit the jump for a closer at this year’s Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale.

Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale:

This year’s event will run from now until after Cyber Monday and features a mixture of both top-tier indies and big-time first-party titles. While you might have seen some of the price drops available in our Black Friday roundups, you can score these digital deals from the comfort of your own home without waiting for what could be delayed shipping, never mind dealing with doorbuster prices that could sell out on you later this week. Take a browse through the list below for our top picks from the Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale:

As we mentioned above, most of the first-party titles, like Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, and others dropped down to the advertised prices last week and are still live right here. The special Black Friday console bundle might be out of stock right now, but there are loads of Switch accessory deals now live as well as a huge price drop on Nintendo’s Switch Online Family membership from $19.

More details on the eShop Black Friday sale:

Massive Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale starts now from $3: Cuphead, Zelda, Sonic, more — Save big with Cyber Deals 11/23 at 9:00 am PT to 12/2 at 11:59 pm PT Treat yourself this holiday season by saving up to 50% on select digital games in the Cyber Deals sale! Shop on Nintendo.com or your Nintendo Switch system to purchase and download games so you can start playing them right away. My Nintendo members also earn Gold Points on qualifying digital purchases, so it’s a win-win. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points.

