Microsoft launches massive digital Xbox Black Friday game sale, over 700 titles from $1.50

After seeing a wealth of notable deals at Amazon this morning, Microsoft has now kicked off its digital Xbox Black Friday game deals. And it’s a big one. You’re looking at over 700 titles on sale ranging from new release like Crash 4 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to a wealth of sports games, and much more. In fact, this sale is already listing some titles at the best advertised Black Friday prices and you won’t  even have to get off the couch to score them. Head below for a closer look at this year’s digital Xbox Black Friday game deals. 

Xbox Black Friday game deals:

Much like year’s past, Microsoft is offering a massive selection of price drops on a wide range of titles for the holidays. While you might find some of these titles, like Watch Dogs Legion, matched on Amazon right now or in our roundup from this morning, again, you won’t even have to wait for shipping or worrying about things selling out with these digital offers. 

Be sure to browse through the digital Xbox Black Friday game deals right here. You’ll want to watch out for the “Optimized for Series X/S” and “Smart Delivery” mentions on various listings for titles that will also work with Microsoft’s new intelligent cross-generation game system (like on Gears 5). 

Then go check out our hands-on video of the Xbox Series X and learn more about Smart Delivery right here. And don’t forget to check out this morning’s roundup for even more Black Friday game deals. 

