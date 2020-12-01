After running a massive digital sale for Black Friday weekend, Sony has now launched another huge End of Year PSN sale. Once again, Sony is offering up to 70% off over 480 titles in its new End of Year PSN sale, making now a great time to score deals on games you might have missed over the weekend. Head below for a closer look and some top picks.

End of Year PSN sale:

The End of Year PSN sale offers up to 70% off hundreds of titles and is nearly as notable as the Black Friday event that just ended. This is a great way to score some deals from the couch without waiting for shipping and ranges across just about every genre. While we are also still tracking quite notable list of hangover deals from Cyber Monday in this morning’s roundup, Sony’s new PSN sale has loads of titles offers you won’t find in there. Here are some of our top picks:

The End of Year PSN sale is from now through Wednesday, December 22, 2020.

As we mentioned above, there are plenty of other game deals across every platform available right here still. And be sure to dive into our PlayStation 5 first impressions feature for more details on Sony latest console.

More details from Sony:

With the last month of 2020 in sight, we’ve kicked off our latest promotion on PlayStation Store: End of Year Deals! Beginning today you’ll be able to peruse a huge number of PlayStation titles as new adventures await at a discounted price for a limited time. You could lose yourself in the captivating open world of Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition. Adventure across the beguiling landscapes of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Or fight for survival – or victory – with the horrific delights of multiplayer Dead by Daylight: Special Edition.

