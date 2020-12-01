eufy’s 1080p outdoor floodlight camera drops to new low at $120 (40% off)

Best Buy via eBay Daily Deals is offering the eufy Outdoor 1080p Wireless Security Floodlight camera for $119.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Today’s deal saves 40% from its normal going rate and beats our last mention by $20 for a new all-time low. Delivering 2,500-lumens of brightness to your outdoor space, this is the perfect home security upgrade. It still offers the same features that traditional floodlights do, but also adds in 2-way communication and a 1080p camera. No subscriptions are required here, and the smart siren creates a loud 100dB alarm to ward off unwanted visitors. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Looking to add outdoor cameras to your home on a tighter budget? Wyze Cam Outdoor is a great option. It’s available for $60 at Amazon, which is 50% below today’s lead deal. No floodlight is available here, though it is 100% battery-powered, meaning you can place it anywhere around your home with ease.

However, the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam Pan & Tilt could be another great option for your home security. Sporting HomeKit compatibility, you’ll find that this camera both pans and tilts remotely. It’s not rated for outdoor use, however, so do keep that in mind. At $52, it’s the most budget-friendly mention here today, making it the perfect option for those without as much to spend on cameras.

eufy Outdoor Security Floodlight Camera features:

Time to Upgrade Your Floodlights: Traditional floodlights offer very limited functionality. Enhance your security by adding surveillance, real-time communication via 2-way audio, and more.

Drop-in Anytime in 1080p: Live-stream and record in full 1080p HD so you can see exactly who’s there in crisp clarity.

No Hidden Costs: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

Turn Night Into Day: 2, 500-lumen super-bright motion-activated floodlights deter intruders and ensure detailed, full-color recordings even at night.

Smart Siren: A harsh warning for any intruders. A loud 100dB alarm can be triggered to scare off any unwanted visitors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!