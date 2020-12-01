Jabra’s Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds fall to $130 (Save $50), more from $40

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds for $129.99 shipped. Typically selling for $180, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and matches the all-time low set only once before. Rocking the true wireless form-factor you’d expect these days, Jabra’s Elite 75t earbuds come backed by 7.5-hours of playback which jumps up to 28 with the charging case. Four integrated microphones allow you to summon Alexa, Siri, or Assistant and an IPX5 water-resistant rating rounds out the notable features to help these earbuds keep up with workouts and more. Over 7,700 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $40.

Other Jabra deals:

Now if it’s a new speaker you’re after, be sure to dive into today’s Anker Gold Box. There you’ll find a selection of its popular Bluetooth speakers on sale from $16, which we noted lets you pick up some great stocking-stuffers at up to 38% off the going rate. Then hit up our headphones guide for all of the remaining holdouts from the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events.

Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds features:

Create a secure fit while listening to music with these titanium black Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds. The in-ear design with three different-sized eartips adds versatile comfort for all-day use, while the rechargeable battery offers up to 7.5 hours of use when fully charged. These Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds have a 33-foot Bluetooth range, letting you move around freely without breaking the connection.

