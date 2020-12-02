Board and card games up to 40% off at Amazon: Sushi Go Party!, Guess Who?, more from $5

-
AmazonToys & Hobbies
40% off From $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off games from Goliath, PlayMonster, and more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. You might have all of the Monopoly boards and Jenga editions you’ll need for game nights already, but today’s sale has some other titles we don’t see on sale as often. Those include things like Guess Who?, 5 Second Rule, Outfoxed!, Sushi Go Party!, and many others. The deals start from just $5 and you’ll find our top picks below the fold. 

Amazon board/card game deals:

But if the board games aren’t going to cut it for your game nights or as holiday gifts, take a look at the list of PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games that are on sale right now. Then head over to our latest LEGO building kit roundup for some deals that will get the kids creating something starting from $10. And for something in between, check out the Arcade1Up touchscreen Infinity Game Table and the arcade version of PAC-MAN Monopoly

More on Sushi Go Party!:

  • It’s a party! This party platter of Mega make, super sashimi, and endless edamame in this expanded version of the best-selling card game.
  • Sushi go! For larger appetites! You still earn points by picking winning sushi combos, but now you can customize each game by choosing a la carte from a menu of more than 20 delectable dishes. What’s more, up to 8 players can join in on the sushi-feast… let the good times roll!
  • Customize your difficulty level! This deluxe edition features opportunities to customize your playing experience.The overall game is basically the same, the variety of cards offers many new opportunities. You’ll also notice that the strategy changes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand ...
Linksys HomeKit 802.11ac Wi-Fi System falls to Amazon l...
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup beats Black Frida...
Halter desks and standing risers up to 40% off today wi...
Anker Cyber Week sale start at $13: Stocking stuffers, ...
Save up to 30% on LG UltraWides, 4K USB-C monitors, mor...
Score a Microsoft 365 Family subscription + $50 Amazon ...
Bring this Philips SmartSleep Lamp to your nightstand f...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Series X, game deals, more

Learn More
55% off

Microsoft launches massive digital Xbox Black Friday game sale, over 700 titles from $1.50

From $1.50 Learn More
Up to 40%

Anker launches biggest sale of the year ahead of Black Friday, deals from $9

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Bridge Constructor Portal, Inner World 2, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $400+

Linksys HomeKit 802.11ac Wi-Fi System falls to Amazon low at $250 (Save 38%)

$250 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Cyber Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Brooks, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
50% off

Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Requiem $10, Fenyx Rising $50, Crash 4 $30, more

$10 Learn More
Save $100

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup beats Black Friday with lows from $300 (Save $100)

$300+ Learn More