Board and card games up to 40% off at Amazon: Sushi Go Party!, Guess Who?, more from $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off games from Goliath, PlayMonster, and more. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. You might have all of the Monopoly boards and Jenga editions you’ll need for game nights already, but today’s sale has some other titles we don’t see on sale as often. Those include things like Guess Who?, 5 Second Rule, Outfoxed!, Sushi Go Party!, and many others. The deals start from just $5 and you’ll find our top picks below the fold.

Amazon board/card game deals:

But if the board games aren’t going to cut it for your game nights or as holiday gifts, take a look at the list of PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games that are on sale right now. Then head over to our latest LEGO building kit roundup for some deals that will get the kids creating something starting from $10. And for something in between, check out the Arcade1Up touchscreen Infinity Game Table and the arcade version of PAC-MAN Monopoly.

More on Sushi Go Party!:

It’s a party! This party platter of Mega make, super sashimi, and endless edamame in this expanded version of the best-selling card game.

Sushi go! For larger appetites! You still earn points by picking winning sushi combos, but now you can customize each game by choosing a la carte from a menu of more than 20 delectable dishes. What’s more, up to 8 players can join in on the sushi-feast… let the good times roll!

Customize your difficulty level! This deluxe edition features opportunities to customize your playing experience.The overall game is basically the same, the variety of cards offers many new opportunities. You’ll also notice that the strategy changes

