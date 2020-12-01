LEGO’s 1,000-piece Harley-Davidson motorcycle sees rare discount to $65, more from $10

Harley-Davidson is currently offering the LEGO Creator Expert Fat Boy Motorcycle set for $64.99 shipped. Usually fetching $100, like you’ll find direct from LEGO, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings and marks the very first time we’ve seen this set on sale. This 1,023-piece creation brings one of Harley-Davidson’s most iconic motorcycles into your collection. It measures over 12-inches long and manages to fit in quite a few details from the real world model like the signature dual exhaust pipes, teardrop fuel tank, and a speedometer piece. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look, and then head below for more LEGO deals from $10.

LEGO Harley-Davidson motorcycle features:

Explore the finer details of iconic engineering with the LEGO® Creator Expert 10269 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle. Developed in partnership with Harley-Davidson, this highly detailed LEGO motorcycle captures the magic of the real-life machine, from its solid-disc Lakester wheels with beefy tires to its teardrop fuel tank with printed logos and inbuilt speedometer. Other features include a Milwaukee-Eight engine with moving pistons, dual exhaust pipes, handlebar steering, moveable gearshift pedal and brake levers, kickstand and a sturdy display stand.

