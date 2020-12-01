LEGO’s 1,000-piece Harley-Davidson motorcycle sees rare discount to $65, more from $10

Harley-Davidson is currently offering the LEGO Creator Expert Fat Boy Motorcycle set for $64.99 shipped. Usually fetching $100, like you’ll find direct from LEGO, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings and marks the very first time we’ve seen this set on sale. This 1,023-piece creation brings one of Harley-Davidson’s most iconic motorcycles into your collection. It measures over 12-inches long and manages to fit in quite a few details from the real world model like the signature dual exhaust pipes, teardrop fuel tank, and a speedometer piece. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look, and then head below for more LEGO deals from $10.

Other LEGO deals:

Then once you’ve gotten your LEGO shopping done, be sure to check out our coverage of LEGO’s latest batch of Advent Calendars as we countdown to the holidays. Then get all of the details on the upcoming wave of 2021 LEGO kits, including the bonsai tree and flower bouquet, and more.

LEGO Harley-Davidson motorcycle features:

Explore the finer details of iconic engineering with the LEGO® Creator Expert 10269 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle. Developed in partnership with Harley-Davidson, this highly detailed LEGO motorcycle captures the magic of the real-life machine, from its solid-disc Lakester wheels with beefy tires to its teardrop fuel tank with printed logos and inbuilt speedometer. Other features include a Milwaukee-Eight engine with moving pistons, dual exhaust pipes, handlebar steering, moveable gearshift pedal and brake levers, kickstand and a sturdy display stand. 

