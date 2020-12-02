SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless PS4/PS5 Headset now $240 for today only ($90 off)

Reg. $330 $240

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless On-Ear Headset bundle for $239.99 shipped. Regularly $320 and currently fetching as much direct, today’s offer is 27% or $90 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This PlayStation wireless headset includes a transmitter base that doubles as a charger for the pair of included headset batteries. It also features an OLED display and supports PS5 via a firmware update. The head itself has neodymium magnets, a frequency range from 10 to 40,000Hz, and a lightweight steel and aluminum alloy construction. A built-in mic, noise cancellation, Android phone control, and more round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something a little bit more affordable, take a look at the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for $100 shipped at Amazon. Not only is this one $140 less expensive than today’s lead deal, but it is also compatible with both PS4 and PS5 with solid ratings from over 1,100 Amazon customers. 

We are also still tracking some major holiday price drops on HyperX gaming accessories starting from just $15 right here. But be sure to check out our hands-on video review of the SteelSeries Arctis 7X headset and the all-new Cloud II Wireless models from HyperX as well. 

More on the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless:

  • Dual-Wireless technology provides rock solid, 2.4G wireless lossless audio for gaming, combined with Bluetooth connectivity for mobile devices
  • Premium Hi-Res speakers with high-density neodymium magnets reproduce a full, expansive frequency range from 10 – 40,000 Hz with stunning realism and clarity
  • Luxurious lightweight steel and aluminum alloy construction offers maximum durability and a consistent fit
  • Two included swappable batteries allow you to charge a battery in the base station, while using the other for more than 20 hours of gaming

