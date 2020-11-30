Save up to 50% on HyperX gaming headsets, Switch chargers, more from $15

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsCyber Monday 2020HyperX
50% off $15+

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of HyperX gaming accessories for Cyber Monday with prices starting at $15. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the HyperX Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset for $264.99 shipped. Usually selling for $330, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. If you’re tired of annoying your roommates or significant other with loud gameplay sessions, HyperX’s headset is the solution. It packs 100mm Planar transducer drivers that are complemented by 3D audio with head tracking for a more immersive experience. Plus, the wired design relies on a USB-C port and includes cables to pair with your PC, Switch, and more. Over 505 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for more.

Other notable HyperX deals:

Then once your gaming setup, be it at the battlestation or in front of the TV, is taken care of with today’s HyperX offers, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for even more. We just spotted some notable offers on Razer’s latest Blade gaming laptops go live at $300 or more off, which is joined by price cuts on nearly all of Logitech’s LIGHTSYNC accessories from $15.

HyperX Cloud Orbit S features:

The HyperX Cloud Orbit S builds a world of audio around you with Audeze planar magnetic drivers and Waves Nx head tracking and 3D audio technology. Get true immersion as head tracking technology tracks the position of your head nearly 1000 times a second to stabilize the soundscape, placing you in the center of your own personal three-dimensional audio atmosphere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Cyber Monday 2020 HyperX

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Stanley’s 21-piece Cookware Set collapses into a ...
Best Fashion Cyber Monday deals: Nike, adidas, Lululem...
Cyber Monday Android app deals: Todo, Screenshot Pro, W...
Save up to 40% on Kindle Unlimited subscriptions on Cyb...
Ubiquiti Cyber Monday sale goes live with new all-time ...
Walker Edison and Zinus bed frame discounts kick off fr...
NOCO portable jump starters + battery chargers are on s...
Save $300 or more on Razer’s latest Blade gaming ...
Show More Comments

Related

HyperX’s all-new Cloud II Wireless headset is a new take on a classic

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – PC Gaming: 27-inch 240Hz monitor $500, RTX 2070 Super PC $1,250, more

Learn More
Up to 33% off

Add these Cooler Master gaming accessories to your battlestation from $17

$17+ Learn More
From $15

[Update: New deals] Black Friday PC Gaming Deals: Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox/PC $80, Ryzen 7 3700X $280, more

$80 Learn More
Review

Review: HyperX Ducky One 2 Mini gets another limited-edition run with updated colors [Video]

Learn More
Shop now

Bose Black Friday sale is live with speakers, earbuds, gaming headsets, more from $79

From $79 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Cyber Monday Android app deals: Todo, Screenshot Pro, Water Reminder Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Up to 40% off

Save up to 40% on Kindle Unlimited subscriptions on Cyber Monday from under $48

From $48 Learn More