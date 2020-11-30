Save up to 50% on HyperX gaming headsets, Switch chargers, more from $15

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of HyperX gaming accessories for Cyber Monday with prices starting at $15. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the HyperX Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset for $264.99 shipped. Usually selling for $330, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. If you’re tired of annoying your roommates or significant other with loud gameplay sessions, HyperX’s headset is the solution. It packs 100mm Planar transducer drivers that are complemented by 3D audio with head tracking for a more immersive experience. Plus, the wired design relies on a USB-C port and includes cables to pair with your PC, Switch, and more. Over 505 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for more.

Other notable HyperX deals:

Then once your gaming setup, be it at the battlestation or in front of the TV, is taken care of with today’s HyperX offers, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for even more. We just spotted some notable offers on Razer’s latest Blade gaming laptops go live at $300 or more off, which is joined by price cuts on nearly all of Logitech’s LIGHTSYNC accessories from $15.

HyperX Cloud Orbit S features:

The HyperX Cloud Orbit S builds a world of audio around you with Audeze planar magnetic drivers and Waves Nx head tracking and 3D audio technology. Get true immersion as head tracking technology tracks the position of your head nearly 1000 times a second to stabilize the soundscape, placing you in the center of your own personal three-dimensional audio atmosphere.

