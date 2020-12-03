Untether from an outlet with RYOBI’s cordless rotary tool for $99

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless Rotary Tool Kit for $99 shipped. That’s down from the original $200 price tag and the usual $150 going rate. Today’s deal matches our previous mention and the best we’ve seen in 2020. RYOBI’s rotary tool kit differs from other options on the market from Dremel and the like with its totally wireless design. That makes it easy to move about your job without being tethered to an outlet. You’ll receive everything you need to get started here, including various tips and accessories, a 1.5Ah battery, and a wall charger. There’s also an organizer box that ships with your purchase, as well, to keep things nice and tidy. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For a more affordable option, consider going with the entry-level Dremel 3000 that features a corded design unlike the lead deal above. It’s also noticeably less, making it a great option for basic tasks that don’t require too much power. You’ll receive the tool itself here, along with 28 accessories, and a carrying case. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Home Depot also has a great 1-day sale rolling this morning with deals on top-rated snow blowers featuring savings up to 30% off a variety of models. You can browse through all of our top picks over on this landing page. Snow is already beginning to fall in some parts of the country, so now is a great time to upgrade.

RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless Rotary Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Rotary Tool Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery and 18-Volt Charger. A variable speed dial allows users to reach up to 34,000 RPM for enhanced performance. With 33 included accessories and on-board accessory storage, the Rotary Tool delivers convenience while completing a variety of applications.

