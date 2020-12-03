Streamlight’s Nano LED keychain flashlight is under 1.5-inches tall at $5 (New low, 35% off)

Amazon is offering the Streamlight Nano LED Keychain Flashlight for $5.10 Prime shipped. Today’s deal saves 35% and sets a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever found that you needed a little extra light when finding something in the car, garage, or bedroom, this is the perfect flashlight for you. While only 10-lumens, that’s more than enough for dark situations. You’ll find up to 8-hours of life on each set of batteries, which is quite good all things considered for a flashlight that is under 1.5-inches in length. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands.

It’ll be hard to find another flashlight for less, honestly. So, in that case, why not use your savings to pick up this 10-pack of LR41 batteries. Each time the flashlight dies, you’ll use four of the batteries. At just $4 Prime shipped, this is a budget-friendly buy to give you at least an additional 16-hours of light.

However, if you need an LED flashlight, and size isn’t a factor, then go ahead and check out this model from Eveready. It’s available at Amazon for under $4 Prime shipped and provides illumination at any time. One thing that Eveready’s flashlight has over the Streamlight is up to 60-hours of runtime on a single set of batteries, given that it uses two D-cells, which are much larger than the LR41 that today’s lead deal uses.

Streamlight Nano LED Keychain Flashlight features:

Case material is machined Aircraft aluminum with Anodized finish

Parabolic shaped led area optimizes beam performance

5 millimeter white led, impervious to shock with a 100,000 hour lifetime

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!