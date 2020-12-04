Aukey’s USB-C hub adds 7 ports to your Mac or Chromebook for $18 (Save 25%)

Reg. $25 $18

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $17.99 Prime shipped when code NDSRJL9U has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $24, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Aukey’s hub features an aluminum build as well as seven inputs for expanding the I/O on your MacBook, Chromebook, and more. On top of three USB 3.0 slots, there’s also 4K HDMI, and SD card readers. Plus, a USB-C port rounds out the package with support for 100W passthrough charging speeds. Over 235 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Alternatively you could pick up this 3-pack of Aukey USB-C to A Adapters for $8, if you don’t need the bulk of an added hub. They still rock USB 3.0 speeds, but are ideal for future-proofing a single accessory or stowing away in your drawer to ensure your machine will be ready to handle USB-A devices.

Then while we’re talking ways to upgrade your workstation, be sure to check out this slim-profile MacBook stand that’s on sale for $17.50. Marking a new Amazon low, today’s offer saves you 30% on the accessory. Plus, you can save on a pair of speakers as well as everything else in our Mac accessories guide today.

Aukey 7-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

The 7-in-1 USB-C hub features a charging port, a HDMI port, An SD card reader, a TF card reader, and 3 USB 3. 0 Ports. The dongle suits for USB C laptops, mobie phones and other devices. The 100W USB Power Delivery port keeps your 15-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 or other compatible laptop fully charged (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub

