Blu-ray and 4K from $10: Hobbit Trilogy 4K, Game of Thrones, Spider-Man, 007, much more

We’ve spotted a number of Blu-ray and 4K deals at Amazon today with prices as low as $10. One of our favorites is the recently-released Hobbit Trilogy with Extended and Theatrical Cuts for $79.96 shipped. Down over 10% from its list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and is the best available. If you’re a fan of Middle Earth, this is a must-have collection. It includes all three Hobbit movies with both the extended and theatrical releases in 4K HDR. You’ll get the 4K Blu-ray, digital copies, and more with your purchase. Rated 4.8/5 stars and it’s already the #1 new release at Amazon. We have a ton of other Blu-ray sales outlined below priced from $10, so be sure to take a look for more great deals.

More Blu-ray and 4K deals from $10:

Apple’s latest iTunes movie sale is a can’t-miss though. After you finish shopping for new Blu-rays, be sure to check out the new digital deals we found. Pricing starts at $5 and you’ll find both individual movies as well as bundles like Home Alone, Die Hard, The Grinch/Lorax, and much more.

More about The Hobbit Trilogy:

Peter Jackson journeys back to Middle-earth with an all-new adventure following Bilbo Baggins, who’s swept into an epic quest to reclaim the lost Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor from the fearsome dragon Smaug. Bilbo, along with the company of thirteen dwarves and the wizard Gandalf the Grey, encounter trolls, orcs, goblins, elves and the mysterious Gollum.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!