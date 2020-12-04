Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering 30% off select ugly holidays sweaters and apparel for the whole family and the dogs. You can score the #followme Men’s Ugly Christmas Sweaters for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 right now. You’ll find several design options on this listing page that are now marked down from the usual $30 price tag, just in time for the holidays. Whether you’re looking for matching ugly sweaters or just something to stand out from the crowd, there are plenty of different options on tap today in various sizes ranging from straight plaid, to Santa and elf designs, and much more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more options from just over $2.50.

More ugly holiday sweater deals:

Kohl’s also has a wide selection of ugly holiday sweaters and apparel on sale for the whole family along with decor items and other trinkets from just over $2.50 right now. Shipping is free in orders over $75, so you might want to grab the entire family’s holiday gear right now. Just be sure to use code FAMILYSAVE at checkout to drop prices down 25% off. Here are some handy links to each of the discounted sections:

If you’re not into the ugly holiday gear for are still on the hunt for some sweet apparel gifts, there are sales everywhere right now. Those include adidas, Timex, Banana Republic, Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale, and much more right here.

More on the #followme Men’s Christmas Sweaters:

Ugly holiday sweaters and more: Get crowned the ugly Christmas sweater king! Our holiday sweaters for men come in classic themes, perfect for that office ugly sweater party, and more risque, cheeky prints guaranteed to have everyone blushing and bursting in laughter. Looking for matching Christmas sweaters to make that holiday card or newsletter with your better half stand out? You’re in luck. We also have these conversation-starting ugly Xmas sweater in women’s versions. Get one for your partner and turn heads as a couple.

