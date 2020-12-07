LEGO’s Reindeer BrickHeadz kit gets you in the holiday spirit at $10 (Save 50%), more

Walmart is currently offering the LEGO Brickheadz Reindeer, Elf, and Elfie set for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Typically fetching $20, today’s offer saves you 50%, is $5 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. This 281-piece set is a great way to get in the holiday sprit if our Advent Calendar countdown hasn’t been already been enough. Alongside a brick-built reindeer, you’re also getting two LEGO elves and some other North Poll-inspired builds. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more LEGO deals.

Also on sale today, trusted seller Zavvi is offering the LEGO Kylo Ren’s Shuttle for $94.99 shipped. Typically fetching $130 like you’ll find direct from LEGO, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. Assembling Kylo Ren’s shuttle from the Sequel Trilogy, this LEGO Star Wars creation stacks up to 1,005-pieces and stands over 13-inches tall once fully-assembled. Plus, LEGO includes six minifigures here including Kylo Ren himself and more. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Other notable LEGO deals:

After you’ve crossed off the holiday gift list with all of today’s discounted kits, don’t forget to dive into all of the festive LEGO action in our coverage of this year’s Advent Calendars. Then check out all of the upcoming kits on the horizon due out in 2021, including the new Technic Jeep Wrangler.

LEGO Reindeer BrickHeadz features:

Get into the holiday spirit with these adorable, brick-built LEGO Brickheadz 40353 Reindeer, Elf and Elfie characters. A fun gift for LEGO fans to build and display, the reindeer comes with a buildable North Pole scene, featuring a signpost and Santa’s mailbox with 2 letter elements.

