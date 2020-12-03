Today, LEGO is taking the wraps off its latest creation, giving us a better picture of what to expect from the upcoming 2021 wave of kits. Bringing the iconic Jeep Wrangler into LEGO form for the very first time, the new Technic modelÂ arrives as just the latest set to debut ahead of the new lineup of kits next year. Stacking up to over 660 pieces, youâ€™ll find a working winch alongside other authentic details. Head below for all of the details on the upcoming LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler.

LEGOâ€™s new Technic Jeep Wrangler debuts

With 2021 now inching closer, weâ€™re getting an even clearer look at which kits will be landing on store shelves once the new year rolls around. The Technic lineup is one of the more detailed ones at this point, with the McLaren Senna GTR supercar being joined by a collection of other builds that weâ€™ve detailed over the past few weeks. But today, weâ€™re getting a look at yet another vehicle, and it might just be the most popular one yet.Â

Assembling the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon for the first time, the upcoming LEG Technic kit is comprised of 665 pieces and manages to nail the look of the real world off-road vehicle. Once fully assembled, it stacks up to over 9 inches long and 4.5 inches tall.

Alongside its larger, rubbery tires, LEGO is baking in plenty of authentic details here, as well. Its eye-catching yellow and black color scheme is just the start here, as youâ€™ll also find quite a few Jeep decals throughout. On the front, thereâ€™s also a working winch, and underneath the build is a functional suspension system. So while itâ€™ll look great on display, thereâ€™s some action for younger builders to enjoy, too.

Launching on January 1

Todayâ€™s new LEGO Technic unveil joins an ever-growing lineup of kits thatâ€™ll be debuting on January 1. In this case, the LEGO Jeep Wrangler will launch with a $49.99 price tag.

All things considered, thereâ€™s a lot of value from the latest addition to the LEGO Technic 2021 lineup. Aside from just being the first time builders will be able to assemble the iconic Jeep Wrangler, there are also plenty of other nice additions that LEGO has thought to include.

LEGOâ€™s upcoming 2021 lineup

