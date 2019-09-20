Each year in the build-up to the holiday season, LEGO is known for releasing its annual Advent calendars and Winter Village kits. And while the brick-built festivities usually end there, this year the company has another creation in store for Christmas-loving collectors to assemble. The new LEGO Reindeer, Elf and Elfie BrickHeadz kit will be launching shortly complete with festive decorations. Be sure to head below for a closer look.

Today’s new kit enters as one of the few BrickHeadz we’ve seen in 2019. Back in August, we got a look at an upcoming scarecrow character set to debut before Halloween. But aside from a few sporadic releases like the Statue of Liberty, this year has been pretty barren on the brick-built collectible figures front.

As the year’s end quickly approaches, LEGO is looking to expand its collection with at least one more BrickHeadz released. This time the set seems to build on the recent winter holiday creations with three characters packed into a single set. That’s right, for the newest release in the collection, you’ll get to assemble a reindeer, alongside Elf and Elfie.

These were teased last year when we got a first look at the Dragon Dance Guy figure. Though having been assigned to just images on the box art, the new kit is getting officially released ahead of the holidays.

Usually, BrickHeadz figures get adorned with a few unique printed elements to maximize the smaller part counts. None have quite compared to the Harry Potter releases, but this time there’s not much at all to look at in terms of exclusive bricks. The reindeer has a white and brown element on their torso that’s new, but otherwise, the elves are both without printed pieces, aside from the eyes. Even so, there’s still the usual assortment of interesting techniques to help bring the characters into LEGO form.

To make up for the lack of unique bricks, LEGO includes a few winter-themed decorations to expand on the displayable nature. There’s mainly a postbox and sign-pole which both come adorned in Santa/North Pole-appropriate printing.

LEGO’s latest BrickHeads will arrive just in time for the holidays

An official release date and pricing have yet to be specified here. Looking at past additions to the BrickHeadz collection, all signs seem to point to a $20 retail price tag, though that’s just a hunch.

Until the Reindeer, Elf, and Elfie set hits store shelves, LEGO still has last year’s winter BrickHeadz, Mr. & Mrs. Claus, on sale. And for those who want even more brick-built holiday action, the Winter Village Gingerbread House is a must-have.

