Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W Charging Station $40 (20% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesRAVPower
50% off $5+

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 65W 4-Port Charging Station for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats our previous mention by $2.50, and matches the all-time low. Whether you’re looking to streamline the nightstand charging setup or add some additional places to plug in somewhere else in your house, this 4-port charging station is worth a look. It can deliver up to 65W of power across its pair of USB-C PD ports and is supplemented by two USB-A charging slots. On top of being able to charge four devices at once, there’s also a 5-foot power cord. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • Baseus 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger: $21 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
    • w/ code LIVWRHXC + on-page coupon
  • OtterBox SYMMETRY iPhone 11 Pro Case: $25 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
  • Tribit MaxSound Plus Speaker: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • EasyAcc Gooseneck Tablet Holder Phone Stand:$14 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
    • w/ code 403FMS3K  

With 2 USB-C PD ports and 65W total output, USB charger can charge your MacBook Air at 45W and iPad Pro at 18W simultaneously. USB charger pumps out 65 watts of power to take your MacBook Pro 15.4” from 0 to 100% in just 2 hours when only one device is connected to a USB-C port.

Intelligently distributes 65W of power when charges 4 devices simultaneously, ensures all your connected devices get high-speed charging. Advanced tech makes this USB charging station be smaller and maximizes charging efficiency without generating excess heat.

