GameStop holiday sale filled with gamer gifts up to 50% off: Funko, Stars Wars, more

GameStop has now rolled its Cyber Monday sale in to a new holiday event filled with gamer gift ideas and more. You’re looking at up to 50% off a wide range of options for all of the gamers and collectors on your list this year including action figures, Funko POP! characters, gamer apparel, pre-owned games, PC gaming peripherals, and much more. Head below for a closer look at this year’s GameStop holiday sale. 

GameStop holiday sale – Gamer gift ideas and more:

The GameStop holiday sale is filled with gamer gift ideas and much more alongside free shipping in orders over $35. Most gamers already have all of the actual games they want, so it can be a good idea to stick to collectibles, apparel, and things of that nature. GameStop is a great place for these game room trinkets, especially during wide-ranging holiday events like right now. 

While some of the deals in the holiday sale are timed, many of them are live right now and you’ll find our top picks in the list below:

For more gamer gift ideas, head over to our constantly updated deal hub and this morning’s roundup for all of the biggest price drops of the day. Yesterday’s PowerA roundup has some great deals on gaming accessories from under $9 and be sure to hit up our hands-on review of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

More on the Johnny Silverhand Funko:

Gamer gift ideas: From Cyberpunk 2077, Johnny Silverhand 2, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko! Figure stands 3 3/4 inches and comes in a window display box. Check out the other Cyberpunk 2077 figures from Funko! Collect them all! The package length is 8.89 centimeters, The package height is 16 centimeters, The package width is 11.43 centimeters

