PowerA Switch GameCube controller 3-pack hits all-time low at $70 (Reg. $120) + more

Amazon is now offering the 3-count PowerA Nintendo Switch GameCube Wireless Controller Extreme Party Pack! for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $120, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can can find. These controllers tend to sell in the $40 range with today’s deal leaving them at around $23 each. A perfect gift for Super Smash Bros. players or households with multiple Switch consoles in action, you get the grey, classic GameCube-style purple, and black colorways here. Each of them are wireless with detachable USB cables, larger D-pads, shoulder triggers, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,700 Amazon customers. Head below for more Switch gear deals.

Update 12/7 @ 1:19 PM: Amazon is offering the PowerA Play & Charge Kit For Xbox One for $8.89 Prime shipped. Down from $15, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and is the best available. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If the 3-pack is overkill for your personal Switch setup or gift giving needs, you can score the wireless version individually from $43 and the wired edition from $25 Prime shipped. Clearly you aren’t getting the notable bundled price like the featured offer, but they are less out-of-pocket buys right now.

More Switch accessory deals:

Speaking of which, you can grab a FREE $5 Best Buy credit with the purchase of Nintendo Switch Online memberships from $20 today and be sure to dive into this morning’s roundup for the best Switch games deals. You’ll also want to hit up our hands-on reviews for Pikmin 3 Deluxe and Super Mario All-Stars before you check out the Amazon limited-run Super Mario-branded boxes.

More on the PowerA Nintendo Switch GameCube Controllers:

The preferred gamepad for Super smash Bros ultimate

Classic GameCube design plus larger d-pad and added left shoulder button

System Buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games

Detachable 10ft (3M) USB cable with Velcro strap

No batteries required

