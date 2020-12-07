FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PowerA Switch GameCube controller 3-pack hits all-time low at $70 (Reg. $120) + more

-
AmazonApps GamesPowerA
Reg. $120 $70

Amazon is now offering the 3-count PowerA Nintendo Switch GameCube Wireless Controller Extreme Party Pack! for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $120, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can can find. These controllers tend to sell in the $40 range with today’s deal leaving them at around $23 each. A perfect gift for Super Smash Bros. players or households with multiple Switch consoles in action, you get the grey, classic GameCube-style purple, and black colorways here. Each of them are wireless with detachable USB cables, larger D-pads, shoulder triggers, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,700 Amazon customers. Head below for more Switch gear deals. 

Update 12/7 @ 1:19 PM: Amazon is offering the PowerA Play & Charge Kit For Xbox One for $8.89 Prime shipped. Down from $15, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and is the best available. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If the 3-pack is overkill for your personal Switch setup or gift giving needs, you can score the wireless version individually from $43 and the wired edition from $25 Prime shipped. Clearly you aren’t getting the notable bundled price like the featured offer, but they are less out-of-pocket buys right now. 

More Switch accessory deals:

Speaking of which, you can grab a FREE $5 Best Buy credit with the purchase of Nintendo Switch Online memberships from $20 today and be sure to dive into this morning’s roundup for the best Switch games deals. You’ll also want to hit up our hands-on reviews for Pikmin 3 Deluxe and Super Mario All-Stars before you check out the Amazon limited-run Super Mario-branded boxes

More on the PowerA Nintendo Switch GameCube Controllers:

  • The preferred gamepad for Super smash Bros ultimate
  • Classic GameCube design plus larger d-pad and added left shoulder button
  • System Buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games
  • Detachable 10ft (3M) USB cable with Velcro strap
  • No batteries required

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Wyze Scale syncs with Apple Health, Google Fit, + Fitbi...
APC’s Alexa-ready Smart Surge Protector comes wit...
WD’s Red Plus 4TB NAS HDD drops to Amazon low at ...
New Amazon lows strike 8Bitdo controllers, now priced f...
Save $100 on Segway Ninebot electric kick scooters star...
Save up to 28% on Airthings smart air quality monitors ...
Instant Pot holiday deals from $49: Duo Nova, VIVA Bla...
Razer’s Seiren Emote Mic has a built-in LED displ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

Nintendo Black Friday game deals now live! Luigi’s Mansion, Mario Maker, Zelda, more

From $30 Learn More

Green Deals: 8-pack Smart LED Light Bulbs $73, more

Learn More
45% off

Razer’s Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad falls to $85 (Save 35%), more from $9

$9+ Learn More
Save 33%

Razer’s Stormtrooper PC gaming accessories on sale from $25 (Save up to 33%)

$25+ Learn More

December Reading List: Mystery novels, heartfelt page-turners, more

Learn More
32% off

Wyze Scale syncs with Apple Health, Google Fit, + Fitbit at an Amazon low of $19.50 (32% off)

$19.50 Learn More
29% off

APC’s Alexa-ready Smart Surge Protector comes within a penny of its low at $25 (Save 29%)

$25 Learn More
60% off

Holiday air fryer deals from just $30 today: 5-Qt. digital, 6-Qt. touchscreen, more up to 60% off

From $30 Learn More