Today’s best game deals: Nioh 2 $10, Immortals Fenyx Rising $40, PS Hits $10, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Nioh 2 on PS4 for just $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. This is matching the lowest we have ever tracked on this one. It currently sells for $40 on PSN and is out of stock at Amazon. New story DLC is set for release next week on this one and you can learn all about PS5 upgrades right here. For those unfamiliar, you can expect an almost Dark Souls-like combat system here with action RPG mechanics and “devastating powers of the supernatural yokai.” Down below, we have some great deals on Collection of Mana, PlayStation Hits from $10, DRAGON QUEST XI S, Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection, Super Mario Odyssey, a Buy Two Get One Free next-generation sale, and much more.

