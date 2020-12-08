FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Nioh 2 $10, Immortals Fenyx Rising $40, PS Hits $10, more

-
Apps GamesBest Buy
Reg. $40 $10

As part of today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Nioh 2 on PS4 for just $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. This is matching the lowest we have ever tracked on this one. It currently sells for $40 on PSN and is out of stock at Amazon. New story DLC is set for release next week on this one and you can learn all about PS5 upgrades right here. For those unfamiliar, you can expect an almost Dark Souls-like combat system here with action RPG mechanics and “devastating powers of the supernatural yokai.” Down below, we have some great deals on Collection of Mana, PlayStation Hits from $10, DRAGON QUEST XI S, Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection, Super Mario Odyssey, a Buy Two Get One Free next-generation sale, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

December PlayStation Plus PS4/PS5 freebies: Just Cause 4, Worms Rumble, more

All-new Age of Empires Battle Royale game mode arrives in ‘biggest update’ ever

Steam beta gains initial DualSense + Series X controller support

EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15

Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app

Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

GameStop holiday sale filled with gamer gifts up to 50%...
Classic Star Wars KOTOR 2 lands on iOS and Android late...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Star Wars KOTOR...
Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet returns to all-t...
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Review: Zombies and Nuk...
StreamLabs smart water monitor uses ultrasonic technolo...
Razer’s Viper Ultimate wireless mouse hits $100, ...
Today’s best Android app deals: WitchSpring 1-4, ...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Series X, game deals, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday, Apple Watch SE/Series 6 hit new lows, Sonos speakers from $99, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More
Reg. $5+

December PlayStation Plus PS4/PS5 freebies: Just Cause 4, Worms Rumble, more

FREE Learn More
New lows

Autel’s latest EVO II/Pro drones fall to new lows with bundles up to $240 off

$240 off Learn More
50% off

COACH Holiday Sale takes up to 50% off handbags, briefcases, wallets, more

From $18 Learn More
Save $70

WD, SanDisk, + Seagate deals: 512GB microSD $70, 14TB Internal NAS, more up to $70 off

From $70 Learn More
50% off

GameStop holiday sale filled with gamer gifts up to 50% off: Funko, Stars Wars, more

Now Live Learn More