Today’s best game deals: Nioh 2 $10, Immortals Fenyx Rising $40, PS Hits $10, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Nioh 2 on PS4 for just $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. This is matching the lowest we have ever tracked on this one. It currently sells for $40 on PSN and is out of stock at Amazon. New story DLC is set for release next week on this one and you can learn all about PS5 upgrades right here. For those unfamiliar, you can expect an almost Dark Souls-like combat system here with action RPG mechanics and “devastating powers of the supernatural yokai.” Down below, we have some great deals on Collection of Mana, PlayStation Hits from $10, DRAGON QUEST XI S, Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection, Super Mario Odyssey, a Buy Two Get One Free next-generation sale, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Xbox racing Start Your Engines Sale up to 70% off
- PlayStation End of Year game sale live!
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $40 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition $26.50 (Reg. $40)
- Target Buy 2 games get a $50 gift card
- Incl. AC Valhalla, Fenix Rising, more
- Target Switch games Buy One Get One at 50% off
- Collection of Mana $20 (Reg. $30+)
- DRAGON QUEST XI S $50 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Hits now $10 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- God of War, HZD Complete, more
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Best Buy Next-Gen titles Buy 2 Get One FREE
- Includes Cyberpunk 2077, much more
- Best Buy Switch games Buy One Get One at 50% off
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $30 (Reg. $80)
- FIFA 21 $30 (Reg. $60)
- NAMCO MUSEUM $10 (Reg. $30)
- NAMCO MUSEUM Vol 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Releases December 10, 2020
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War from $50 (Reg. $60 – $70)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition $35 (Reg. $70)
- UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy $10 (Reg. $20)
- UNCHARTED The Nathan Drake Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $16 (Reg. $40)
- Wasteland 3 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $35 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Best Buy on Xbox One
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $47 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Dishonored and Prey $30 (Reg. $60)
- Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
