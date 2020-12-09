FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon kids’ toy gift sale from $2.50: Spud Lightyear, Littlest Pet Shop, more

-
30% off $2.50+

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off Playskool, My Little Pony, and more kids’ toys. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid ratings on just about everything in the sale. With deals starting from just $2.50, this is a perfect opportunity to knock some kids’ gifts off of your list. If you still need some fun colorful toys to fill up the stockings or for under the tree, today’s sale features loads of Playskool sets, Sesame Street plushies, Mr. Potato Heads (including Spud Lightyear), Littlest Pet Shop, and much more. Head below for a closer look at our favorites from the sale. 

Amazon kids’ toy sale:

If these toy deals won’t cut it to finish up your holiday shopping, there are loads of other options on sale right now, for both the big and little kids. First up, we have some great Melissa & Doug deals starting from $7.50. But you’ll also find board games from $6.50, a bunch of LEGO building kits from $10, the Thames & Kosmos Robotics Workshop, and these UBTECH STEM Robots

More on Mr. Potato Head Spud Lightyear:

  • Inspired by Disney/Pixar toy story 4 character: This Mr. Potato Head as Buzz Light-year toy is inspired by the beloved character from the Disney/Pixar toy story 4 movie
  • 10 pieces sized right for little hands: kids ages 2 and up can mix and mash the accessories to style Mr. Potato Head like Buzz from Toy Story or create their own wacky looks
  • Endless creative possibilities: kids will love creating Disney/Pixar’s Buzz Light-year and other wacky characters. When mixing and mashing the parts and pieces, There is no wrong way to play

