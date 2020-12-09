Board game gifts from $6.50: Loads of Monopoly editions, Risk Alexa, more (Reg. $20+)

Amazon is now offering the Monopoly Ms. Monopoly Edition Board Game for $6.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, it usually sells for between $11 and $13 or so like it does at Walmart right now. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. This one introduces a “new character to the Monopoly family, and is a celebration of female entrepreneurs and inventors.” It is essentially the classic you remember, but with famous inventions created by women throughout the years in place of buying properties, invention cards, and other interesting wrinkles to the usual experience. Tokens, for example, include a notebook and pen, jet, glass, watch, a barbell, and Ms. Monopoly’s white hat. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More board game deals below.

Meet Ms. Monopoly: This Breakout Monopoly board game introduces a new character to the Monopoly family, and is a celebration of Women entrepreneurs and inventors

Buy inventions by women: instead of buying properties, players buy some of the things that wouldn’t exist without the innovative women who invented them

Get more money: in the MS. Monopoly game, women get a higher payout at the start of the game and more money when passing go. Includes gameboard, 6 tokens, 24 Invention cards, 16 Chance cards, 16 Community Chest cards, 12 Headquarters, 2 dice, money pack, and game guide

Dream big: players can build business headquarters to collect even more rent. Zoom ahead with ride shares, and purchase utilities — such as solar heating — invented by women

