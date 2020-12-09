FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Board game gifts from $6.50: Loads of Monopoly editions, Risk Alexa, more (Reg. $20+)

Amazon is now offering the Monopoly Ms. Monopoly Edition Board Game for $6.29 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, it usually sells for between $11 and $13 or so like it does at Walmart right now. Today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. This one introduces a “new character to the Monopoly family, and is a celebration of female entrepreneurs and inventors.” It is essentially the classic you remember, but with famous inventions created by women throughout the years in place of buying properties, invention cards, and other interesting wrinkles to the usual experience. Tokens, for example, include a notebook and pen, jet, glass, watch, a barbell, and Ms. Monopoly’s white hat. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More board game deals below. 

More board game deals:

You’ll also want to check out the arcade machine-equipped Pac-Man Monopoly board as well as the Sonic the Hedgehog Edition and the touchscreen Infinity Game Table while you’re at it. Then head over to our coverage of LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars, the Grave Digger and Max-D Technic kits, and all of these building kits from $10. But if the coding gear is more your thing, deals are now live on the Thames & Kosmos Robotics Workshop as well as these UBTECH STEM Robot Kits for all your gifting needs. 

More on Ms. Monopoly:

  • Meet Ms. Monopoly: This Breakout Monopoly board game introduces a new character to the Monopoly family, and is a celebration of Women entrepreneurs and inventors
  • Buy inventions by women: instead of buying properties, players buy some of the things that wouldn’t exist without the innovative women who invented them
  • Get more money: in the MS. Monopoly game, women get a higher payout at the start of the game and more money when passing go. Includes gameboard, 6 tokens, 24 Invention cards, 16 Chance cards, 16 Community Chest cards, 12 Headquarters, 2 dice, money pack, and game guide
  • Dream big: players can build business headquarters to collect even more rent. Zoom ahead with ride shares, and purchase utilities — such as solar heating — invented by women

