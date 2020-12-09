Apple’s Intel Mac mini hits best price ever at $550 (Orig. $799)

Amazon offers Apple’s now previous-generation Mac mini 3.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $549.99. Price reflected at checkout. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, that’s down $249 from the original price, a new all-time low, and the best we’ve seen by $100. The 2018 Mac mini sports an eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i3 processor, along with speedy SSD storage and a wide range of I/O including four Thunderbolt 3 ports. You’ll also find Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI output, and USB 3.0 connectivity here. While there are newer models available, this is a great budget option that will still offer functionality for quite some time.

Put your Mac mini out of sight with this nifty VESA mount for under $15. It uses the existing patterns on your monitor to easily hide your Mac, delivering a streamlined look in the process. You can also use it as a traditional wall mount if needed. Head over to our step-by-step guide for more details on how to mount your Mac mini to a variety of surfaces and eliminate wires hanging from your setup.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. One standout right now is Apple Pencil 2, which is currently getting a particularly notable discount down to $115 from the usual $129 price tag. Looking for the latest wearables? Apple Watch SE is also currently on sale, too alongside today’s Series 4 discount at Woot.

Mac mini features:

Eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i3

Intel UHD Graphics 630

8GB 2666MHz DDR4

Ultrafast SSD storage

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, and two USB 3 ports

Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi

The latest version of macOS

