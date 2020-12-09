Today only, refurb Apple Watch Series 4 models start at $220

Today only, Woot is offering certified refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 models that are marked down from $219.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 or more with today’s deal delivering a new all-time low and $20 less than our previous mention. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is “bright and colorful”, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. One standout right now is Apple Pencil 2, which is currently getting a particularly notable discount down to $115 from the usual $129 price tag. Want something more recent than Series 4? Apple Watch SE is also currently on sale, too!

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

GPS

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

