FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy smartphones up to $300: Note 10+ $800, more from $450

-
AmazonAndroidSamsung
$300 off $450

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Android Smartphone for $799.99 shipped. Down from its $1,100 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Note 10+ delivers a 6.8-inch display complemented by all-day battery life and a triple camera array comprised of 12MP wide, 12MP 2x zoom, and 16MP ultra wide sensors. There’s also an included S-Pen that lets you take notes and accomplish other creative tasks, alongside acting as a remote camera shutter. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below from $450.

Other notable Samsung Galaxy smartphone:

Our Android guide is packed with notable price cuts today, including this buy one get one 50% off promotion on the OnePlus 8T. That’s alongside up to 33% on Samsung Galaxy Tab models from $100 and all of the app deals in our roundup.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features:

Fast charging, long lasting intelligent power and super speed processing outlast whatever you throw at Note 10 plus. S pen’s newest Evolution gives you the power of air gestures, a remote shutter and playlist button and handwriting to text, all in One Magic wand. With a full set of Pro lenses, super stabilization, live video bokeh and precision audio recording, Note 10 plus is a studio in your pocket

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s Stanley travel mug and beer pint discount...
Board game gifts from $6.50: Loads of Monopoly editions...
All-new Fire TV update delivers profiles, Alexa improve...
Best Android app deals of the day: Old Man’s Jour...
Microsoft Surface Book 3 undercuts Black Friday at $350...
Built-in USB ports headline Sauder’s $100 storage...
Gift card stocking stuffers up to 20% off: Uber Eats, C...
Save up to 44% on Avengers Stormbreaker and Power Gaunt...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Black Friday Android smartphone deals: Galaxy S20 Ultra $450 off, more from $150

$150 Learn More
22% off

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G hits $549 ($150 off), more Black Friday deals from $500

From $500 Learn More
33% off

Save up to 33% on Samsung Galaxy Tab: S6 Lite $250, more from $100

$100+ Learn More
22% off

Samsung’s new Wireless Charger Trio returns to low at $70 (Save 22%), more from $40

$40+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Old Man’s Journey, GPS Speed Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
33% off

Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 Fitness Tracker drops to new low of $40 (Save 33%), more

$40+ Learn More
Reg. $350

Motorola One Action Smartphone drops to $203 (Save $147)

$203 Learn More
Save 37%

Today’s Stanley travel mug and beer pint discounts start at $13 (Up to 37% off)

From $13 Learn More