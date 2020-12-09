Samsung Galaxy smartphones up to $300: Note 10+ $800, more from $450

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Android Smartphone for $799.99 shipped. Down from its $1,100 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. Note 10+ delivers a 6.8-inch display complemented by all-day battery life and a triple camera array comprised of 12MP wide, 12MP 2x zoom, and 16MP ultra wide sensors. There’s also an included S-Pen that lets you take notes and accomplish other creative tasks, alongside acting as a remote camera shutter. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below from $450.

Other notable Samsung Galaxy smartphone:

Our Android guide is packed with notable price cuts today, including this buy one get one 50% off promotion on the OnePlus 8T. That’s alongside up to 33% on Samsung Galaxy Tab models from $100 and all of the app deals in our roundup.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features:

Fast charging, long lasting intelligent power and super speed processing outlast whatever you throw at Note 10 plus. S pen’s newest Evolution gives you the power of air gestures, a remote shutter and playlist button and handwriting to text, all in One Magic wand. With a full set of Pro lenses, super stabilization, live video bokeh and precision audio recording, Note 10 plus is a studio in your pocket

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!