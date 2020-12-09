It is now time to dive into today’s best Android game and app deals. You’ll find a series of ongoing deals still live from yesterday down below, including Star Wars: KOTOR and Cultist Simulator to name a couple, but there are even more to add to the list this afternoon. Today’s collection is highlighted by the wonderful and highly-rated Old Man’s Journey, but you’ll also find deals on titles like GPS Speed Pro, BonVoyage!, and One By One PRO, among others. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing offers on Google Pixel 4 at one of its best prices yet and yesterday’s OnePlus 7T smartphone deals, today we spotted a particularly notable buy one get one 50% off sale OnePlus 8T promotion as well. Today’s best Android-friendly hardware deals also include up to 33% off Samsung Galaxy Tab with prices starting from $100 that now join offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup as well as the Assistant-equipped Fitbit Sense Smartwatch. Opt top of these LaCie portable Rugged USB-C SSD deals, we are tracking loads of notable accessory offers in the latest Anker sale from $11 as well as this morning’s roundup.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Old Man’s Journey:

A soul-searching adventure about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans…A powerful and emotional narrative told only through imagery…Gorgeously whimsical landscapes with hand-drawn art and animations…Handcrafted, pressure-free puzzles… A compact game experience perfect for a wanderlust-evoking escape.

