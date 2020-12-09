FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Old Man’s Journey, GPS Speed Pro, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to dive into today’s best Android game and app deals. You’ll find a series of ongoing deals still live from yesterday down below, including Star Wars: KOTOR and Cultist Simulator to name a couple, but there are even more to add to the list this afternoon. Today’s collection is highlighted by the wonderful and highly-rated Old Man’s Journey, but you’ll also find deals on titles like GPS Speed Pro, BonVoyage!, and One By One PRO, among others. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing offers on Google Pixel 4 at one of its best prices yet and yesterday’s OnePlus 7T smartphone deals, today we spotted a particularly notable buy one get one 50% off sale OnePlus 8T promotion as well. Today’s best Android-friendly hardware deals also include up to 33% off Samsung Galaxy Tab with prices starting from $100 that now join offers on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup as well as the Assistant-equipped Fitbit Sense Smartwatch. Opt top of these LaCie portable Rugged USB-C SSD deals, we are tracking loads of notable accessory offers in the latest Anker sale from $11 as well as this morning’s roundup

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild from $43, Cyberpunk 2077 $50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Old Man’s Journey:

 A soul-searching adventure about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans…A powerful and emotional narrative told only through imagery…Gorgeously whimsical landscapes with hand-drawn art and animations…Handcrafted, pressure-free puzzles… A compact game experience perfect for a wanderlust-evoking escape.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to 33% on Samsung Galaxy Tab: S6 Lite $250, mor...
Pixelmator Pro for Mac is ready for Big Sur and now 50%...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Out There, Hazm...
Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild...
OnePlus launches buy one get one 50% off sale on latest...
Halo Infinite launching fall 2021 to give time for poli...
SteelSeries’ Arctis Pro Wireless headset is PS5-r...
Google Pixel 4 falls to one of its best prices yet at $...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $20+

Board game gifts from $6.50: Loads of Monopoly editions, Risk Alexa, more (Reg. $20+)

$6.50+ Learn More

All-new Fire TV update delivers profiles, Alexa improvements, streamlined main menu, more

Learn More
Reg. $249

AirPods Pro deliver ANC, Hey Siri, more for $190 (Reg. up to $249)

$190 Learn More
33%

Thames & Kosmos Robotics Workshop drops to just $120 shipped in time for the holidays

$120 Learn More
67% off

Save up to 67% on Deadpool digital comics at all-time lows from $1

$1+ Learn More
New low

Microsoft Surface Book 3 undercuts Black Friday at $350 off (New all-time low)

$350 off Learn More
50% off

Pick up four Philips Hue Bluetooth smart bulbs for just $7.50 each (50% off)

$7.50 each Learn More

Sperry’s John Legend Holiday Edit has gift ideas for the entire family: Boots, more

Learn More