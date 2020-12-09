Save up to 67% on Deadpool digital comics at all-time lows from $1

ComiXology has kicked off a Deadpool Vs. The Marvel Universe sale with a variety of digital graphic novels starting at $1. With a collection of comics that’ll become permanent additons to your digital library, our top pick today is Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe at $2.99. Usually fetching $7, today’s offer is good for 57% discount and matches the all-time low on a digital copy. Perfect for those looking to dive into what the Marvel comic book universe has to offer, this one-off story has the Merc with a Mouth face off against all of the most iconic heroes and villains from the MCU and beyond. Head below for more of our top picks from the sale and more.

If the featured comic isn’t quite doing it for you, be sure to shop all of the other price cuts in today’s Deadpool Vs. The Marvel Universe sale. There are plenty of other graphic novels and single issue reads at some of the best prices of the year with as much as 67% in savings attached. You’ll also find quite a diverse list of titles from classics to newer releases and more.

Then once you’ve gotten a fill of comics, be sure to swing by our media guide for even more ways to expand the reading list as we head into winter. These magazine price cuts from $4 per year are certainly worth a look, with top picks including Wired, Reader’s Digest, and more.

More on Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe

What if everything you thought was funny about Deadpool was actually just disturbing? What if he decided to kill everyone and everything that makes up the Marvel Universe? What if he actually pulled it off? Would that be FUN for you? The Merc with a Mouth takes a turn for the twisted in a horror comic like no other!

