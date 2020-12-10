FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Gift the Jedi on your list a Force FX Lightsaber on sale from $122 (Save up to 40%)

-
AmazonHasbroStar Wars
40% off $122

Amazon is currently offering the Hasbro Star Wars Black Series Kylo Ren Force FX Deluxe Lightsaber for $121.99 shipped. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $33, and marks a new 2020 low. Measuring over 40-inches long, this detailed replica of Kylo Ren’s Lightsaber authentically recreates the prop from the films. Alongside just looking like the real thing, it features a metal hilt, three light-up blades for some added flair, and sound effects. Whether you’re just looking to add some First Order action to the collection, or need to find the perfect gift for a Star Wars fan, this is hard to beat. Ships with a clear display stand to easily show off in your collection. Over 100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Other Force FX Lightsabers:

Then once you’ve taken care of the Jedi on your list, be sure to check out all of the other toys on sale right here. On top of the 20% off LEGO Star Wars, Creator, Marvel, and other kits that are marked down to as low as $12, you can save on a variety of other presents to put under the tree from just $2.50 in Amazon’s toy sale.

Kylo Ren Force FX Deluxe Lightsaber features:

Recreate the biggest battles and missions in Star Wars with this role-play toy from The Black Series! This series brings exquisite features and decoration, providing the quality and realism needed by every true devotee of Star Wars. Feel like the real Kylo Ren with this Force FX Lightsaber, featuring classic light and sound effects, and real metal hilt. A dark warrior strong with the Force, Kylo Ren commands First Order missions with a temper as fiery as his unconventional lightsaber.

