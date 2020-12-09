Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars, Creator, Marvel, and more from $12

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Helmet at $47.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen. This 480-piece set brings Iron Man to your collection in a creation that’s perfect to display. The helmet stands 7.5-inches tall with the included stand that’s completed with a plaque. Get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for everything else in the LEGO sale from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals:

After you’ve crossed off the holiday gift list with all of today’s discounted kits, don’t forget to dive into all of the festive LEGO action in our coverage of this year’s Advent Calendars. You can also get a pretty in-depth look at what to expect from the upcoming LEGO 2021 lineup in its latest catalog.

LEGO Iron Man Helmet features:

The iconic design of Iron Man’s Helmet is cleverly reproduced with LEGO bricks and graphics stickers to evoke memories of classic Marvel Avengers movie scenes; The buildable model stands on a sturdy base with nameplate.

